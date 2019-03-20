Wow! 150 years and counting! United Methodist Women around the world are celebrating their 150th birthday on Saturday, March 23!

Over the years, the women of the United Methodist Church have evolved from the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society in 1869 to their present name. In 1870, the members sent their first two missionaries to India. Dr. Clara Swain and Isabella Thoburn established a hospital that is still operating today. In 1939, the name was changed to the Women’s Society of Christian Service and the mission was still working to improve the lives of women and children. In 1973, members of the Sheldahl unit joined with women across Iowa at ceremonies in Hilton Coliseum in Ames as the name was changed to United Methodist Women. Today, United Methodist Women is the official women’s organization of the United Methodist Church, carrying on the work and legacy of the women who came before, and working to leave a solid foundation for those women who will follow.

The Sheldahl UMW unit remains faithful to the UMW purpose — “to know God and to experience freedom as whole persons through Jesus Christ….through participation in the global ministries of the Church.”

So — Happy 150th Birthday to all United Methodist Women!!