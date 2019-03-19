WAPELLO — Over a dozen township and county officials attended a township trustee and clerk training meeting Monday at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello. According to Louisa County Auditor Sandi Elliott, who organized the meeting, it had been about five years since the last training and during that time there had been several new trustees and clerks elected to office.

“A lot of them have questions on to handle their cemeteries that are in their townships, fence disputes, budget issues — just anything on how they are supposed to handle their townships,” Elliott explained about the need for the training.

Shelley Oltmans, who works in a shared position in Lee County as both Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce executive director and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach community development specialist, presented the training, which focused on a 34-question quiz of issues facing township officials.

The issues included township officer eligibility to serve, vacancies, Iowa’s Open Meetings law, budgets and financial issues, fire protection and cemetery agreements and other topics.

However, before beginning the question-and-answer session, Oltmans presented a short history on townships in Iowa, which included information that townships were actually around before the state was carved into its current 99 counties.

“In 1834, Iowa was part of the territory of Michigan and at that time a township was designed by thirty-six square miles and it was the principal source of government. There was no county government,” she told the group, explaining township officials handled most government activities during this time.

Eventually, as population centers grew, county governments were created and the duties and responsibilities of township officials decreased, until today most of those duties center on rural fire protection/emergency medical services, cemetery oversight and fence viewing.

However, even with the reduction of duties, township officials — especially those who were recently elected to their positions — seemed to agree that Oltmans’ presentation of their responsibilities had opened their eyes.

“To me there is a lot of stuff that nobody has ever told us about,” said Port Louisa Township Clerk Jasey Moore, who is serving her first term.

“That’s why we have training,” Oltmans replied, explaining she had visited one area where there had not been any training for over 25 years.

She reminded the officials, however, that they were a key cog in local government and the information they were receiving would be helpful in the future.

“This is an important service you are providing and now you are learning things and if you have questions you can always contact me,” Oltmans said, adding a township manual was available to help guide officials.

“Everyone is doing the best they know how,” she assured the group.

Following the meeting, several officials agreed the training had been helpful.

“I came to the same training before, but I still didn’t know all the answers,” Marshall Township Clerk Rhonda Pritchard said.

Pritchard said that although cemetery operations take up a big part of her duties, she still needed to stay updated on budgets and other activities that may be less frequent.

“It’s nice to refresh, (because) sometimes we don’t know what we don’t know,” she said.

Township trustees Drew Yotter (Jefferson Township), Ed Yotter (Port Louisa) and Trent Samuels (Morning Sun), were socializing after the meeting, but Ed Yotter appeared to summarize the opinions of all three about the meeting.

“I thought it was informative. Good information,” he said.

Drew Yotter agreed and suggested other township officials should attend any future training.

“I would recommend it,” he said.