DES MOINES – U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne (IA-03) will hold her first town hall meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m., at Valley High School, located at 3650 Woodland Ave. in West Des Moines.

Axne will provide an overview of her work in Washington, highlighting her efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse, expand access to quality, affordable health care and support hardworking Iowa families. Following brief remarks, Axne will answer questions from constituents.