Story Time, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Brittany for stories, songs, bubbles and a craft, with a new theme each week!

Coffee Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon

Join us around the fireplace for a cup of hot coffee or tea!

Sit N Stitch, Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Bring your current project, and join the stitching around the fireplace.

Men’s Friday Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon

Gentlemen, drop in for some coffee and conversation. Enjoy spending time and having a few laughs or interesting discussions with other men from around the area.

The library will start to accept book donations Monday, April 1 (weather permitting).

We are happy to accept donations of gently used books and DVD’s (we DO NOT ACCEPT magazines, cookbooks, textbooks, encyclopedias or visibly worn or damaged items). If the items donated do not fit our collections needs, we will pass them along to the Friends of the Library for their next book sale.

Family Bingo!

Tuesday, April 2, 4-4:45 p.m.

Come play bingo and try to win prizes!

DIY Peep Wreath

Tuesday, April 2, 6 p.m.

Join us as we turn a plain foam ring into a beautiful Spring PEEP wreath! Wreath and ribbon provided. Participants will need to bring 28 Rabbit PEEPS. 17 and over. Preregistration required.

Wednesday Book Club

Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m.

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. A mischievous boy’s journey towards greatness…

Open Cribbage

Thursday, April 4, 1 p.m.

Join us the first Thursday of the month. Bring a friend and let’s have some fun! Bring your own cribbage board or use ours. All levels welcome.

Four Seasons Photo Club

Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.

The Four Seasons Photo Club meets on the first Thursday of the month, September through May. Come learn about photography techniques, and discuss with other photographers ways to improve your photography. Watch for our guest speakers, who have great insight into photography. New members always welcome.

National Library Week

April 7-13

Fine Forgiveness Week: Just ask (does not apply to charges for lost or damaged materials)

Get a library card this week and be entered into a gift card drawing.

• Monday April 8: Check out a book and choose a sweet treat.

• Tuesday April 9: Stop in to the library to see what’s new and pick up a bag of popcorn on your way out. Noon-7 p.m.

• Wednesday April 10: Stop in the library for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Thursday April 11: Check out a movie(s) and get a bag of microwave popcorn. While supplies last.

• Friday April 12: Join us in the meeting room for an ice cream treat from 3-5 p.m.

Euchre

Tuesday, April 9, 1 p.m.

Join us the second Tuesday of the month and play the classic game Euchre. Open to all Euchre enthusiasts.

Magic Tree House Book Club!

Tuesday, April 9, 4-4:45 p.m. Grades K-4

Reading, snacks, & crafts! Registration required

Adult Coloring - Springtime Animals

Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Join us for a relaxing evening of coloring! Colored pencils and gel pens will be provided. You are also welcome to bring your own. Ages 17 and over.

Friends of the Library Meeting

Wednesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Polk City Community Library have four scheduled meetings per year. All meetings are open to members and the public. Anyone interested in supporting the library is welcome and encouraged to attend!

SHIIP Welcome To Medicare

Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m.

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues? “Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two-hour seminar will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. For more information or questions, call SHIIP at 1-800-351-4664. Preregistration required, 515-984-6119.

Story Time at Polk City Nursing & Rehabilitation

Friday, April 12,h 10:30 a.m.

Ms. Brittany will take a very special story time to the residents. All ages are welcome for stories, songs and bubbles!

Late-Start Maker Monday

Monday, April 15, 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Come hang out with Ms. Brittany before school! We have very special guests who will teach us how to sew a pet bed. Registration is required. Brittany will walk the kids to school at 10 a.m.

Monday Book Club

Monday, April 15, 3 p.m.

“Message From Nam” by Danielle Steel. As a journalist, Paxton Andrews would experience Vietnam firsthand…

Social Security Questions?

Tuesday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.

Social Security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the effect your decisions have on your retirement. Questions gladly answered after the program. Presented by Kyle Matzen, AAMS Edward Jones. Preregistration required.

DIY Card Crafting

Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Handmade cards are fun to create and treasured by the recipients. Make two cards each of four different designs — masculine birthday, Mother’s Day, graduation and wedding, using numerous techniques. Preregistration required. There will be a $5 material fee payable that night. Beginners are welcome, as are children 12 and older when accompanied by an adult. Feel free to bring scissors and adhesive if you have them, and prepare to have a good time!

Big Nate Party!

Tuesday, April 23, 4-5 p.m.

Come celebrate the new Big Nate book with crafts, games and snacks. Registration required. Recommended for kids in grades two-six, but younger may attend.

Family Movie Night

Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m.

Join us for a family-friendly movie, yet to be determined. You are welcome to bring pillows, blankets and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Mermaid Party!

Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m.

Come visit with Princess Ariel and enjoy crafts and snacks! No registration required. Feel free to dress up if you like!

‘How Iowa Met Baseball: The Myths, The History, The Players’

Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball has been part of hometown America for longer than a century. John Liepa’s “How Iowa Met Baseball: The myths, The History, The Players,” is a special presentation about the myths regarding the invention of baseball, the origins and evolution of the early game in the United States, how the Civil War played a role in accelerating the spread of the game, the very first mention of the game’s first coming to Iowa in 1858 and how it caught on.

John brings to life some of the first players from Iowa, who played a critical role in the development of the game. He focuses on players from the part of the state where he is presenting the program, and he brings his extensive collection of memorabilia and cards for viewers to see before or after his presentation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

*FREE Wi-Fi at the library!

*Download an audio or e-book at: bridges.lib.overdrive.com

*Visit Us on Facebook