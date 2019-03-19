Today, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced a fundraising effort to benefit the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa as they respond to historic flooding across the region. Beginning today, customers at all Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Hy-Vee stores can donate any amount at the register or customer service counter to help with flood relief efforts. Hy-Vee will then match customer donations, up to $50,000, to help local communities devastated by flooding in Nebraska and Iowa.

“Our mission at Hy-Vee is to help all our communities and our customers, especially in times of crisis,” said Frank Woodward, senior regional vice president of Hy-Vee’s western region. “We know many of the communities we serve are facing immediate challenges when it comes to getting supplies, and they’ll face an even longer road recovering from these floods, which is why we want to do everything we can to help.”

Customers can donate at any of the following stores and funds will go directly to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Customers who are unable to visit one of the following stores to make an in-person donation also can donate online at https://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska.html.

Hy-Vee has already partnered with the American Red Cross and local emergency management officials to deliver bottled water, food and fuel to areas impacted by flood waters.