The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors will hear a resolution today opposing the passage of bills that would allow oversized trucks on roads without county permits during the weekly meeting.

This new law would allow logging companies to get permits to carry up to 130,000 pound loads from the state. Under the current system, oversized trucks are required to get permits with the county before they do their work.

“We make sure the road is gonna handle that weight,” said County Engineer Brian Carter.

The county makes sure the roads are actually capable of handling the load. If the road won’t tolerate the load, the county helps drivers find a different road or suggests they come back at a different time.

The new law could cause the county to incur additional costs. As it stands, bridges only need to be rated if they won’t carry 80,000 pounds. Carter is unsure if this new law would require counties to rate their bridges to the new 130,000 pound marker.

The Supervisors are expected to sign the resolution opposing the passage of the bills.

Also on Today’s agenda is the contract with Middletown for Law Enforcement. This new contract is $500 more expensive. With the exception of dates and dollar amounts, there is little change from the Fiscal Year 2019 contract.

The Supervisors also will approve a new version of the courthouse security plan, pay the county’s bills and approve last week’s minutes.

The Supervisors meet at 9 a.m. today on the second floor of the Courthouse. The meetings are open to the public and there will be a public input session.