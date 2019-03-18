The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on U.S. 61 between Alexandria, Missouri, and Keokuk due to flooding at the Des Moines River.

KEOKUK — The Iowa Department of Transportation overnight Monday closed a bridge on U.S. 61 between Alexandria, Missouri, and Keokuk due to flooding at the Des Moines River.

Detour signs are posted.

The Des Moines River at St. Francisville, Missouri, near the Iowa-Missouri border, crested Sunday at 18.03 feet and is expected to drop to 17.6 feet Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage there is 18 feet.

Based on projected river levels this week, Lee County Engineer Ben Hull expected the bridge to remain closed until at least Thursday.

Also in Lee County, 340th Street from Argyle Road to Iowa 27 was closed Monday because it could not structurally handle the increased traffic from the U.S. 61 detour, Hull said.

"After the winter that we had and now the snow thaw, it's not able to take that increased traffic," he said.

Valley Street between 250th Avenue and Twin Rivers Drive also was closed by Lee County Secondary Roads due to flooding in the area.

The Mississippi River at Keokuk is at 18.6 feet and expected to rise to 19.4 feet by May 25. According to NWS, at 19 feet, "major" flood stage, water affects low lying buildings in Warsaw, Illinois.

As of Monday afternoon, other area readings include:

Mississippi River

Burlington — Currently at 19.4 feet, major flood stage is 18 feet; 19.5 by March 25

Gladstone, Illinois — Crested Monday at 15.1 feet; major flood stage is 14 feet

Iowa River

Columbus Junction — 21.8 feet, major flood stage is 26.5 feet; crest at 25.1 feet Thursday

Wapello — 23.9 feet, major flood stage is 27.5 feet; crest at 26.2 Saturday

Oakville — 14 feet, major flood stage is 20 feet; crest at 16.1 feet Saturday

Skunk River

Augusta — 15.4 feet, major flood stage is 20 feet; crest at 15.6 feet Tuesday