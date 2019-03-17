The Illinois spring trout fishing season will open April 6 at 58 ponds, lakes and streams in the state, including Horton Lake in Nauvoo State Park, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced.

Fishing for trout requires a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, with exceptions for people who are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or Illinois residents on leave from active duty in the military.

Anglers can buy Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps at many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. The daily catch limit is five trout.

No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the spring trout season opens at 5 a.m. on April 6.

Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations. To learn more, call the IDNR at (888) 673-7648.