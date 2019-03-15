To the Residents, Friends and Supporters in the 4th Ward of Boone:

After much soul seaching and consideration, I have resigned from the City Council after nearly 9 years of service. I have been so fortunate to serve this ward, this city and the residents of Boone as a whole. My vote has always been weighed against what is best for Boone as a city and I am proud to say that I belive I am leaving at a time when Boone is a better city than when I began serving. I have worked alongside some of the most dedicates men and women I have ever encountered. I am proud to have been part of the counil and I know that they will continue to keep the citizen’s of Boone as the focus of their decisions. I also want to thank every city employee; they are the one’s that keep this city running often time hehind the scenes, They deserve the respect and appreciation of all citizens of Boone.

I am not leaving under any coercion, controversy of health issues. It is simply that I have reached an age when I want to focus more on my family (including 8 grandchildren who deserve more Grandpa time) and I want to dedicate more time to serving my church, work on hobbies in my workshop and take life a little slower.

Sincerely,

Kevin J. Hicks