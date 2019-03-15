The new Board of Directors of the Boone County Historical Society is pleased to announce that effective January 2019, the organization is under new management as a result of the mass resignation of the former Board of Directors.

The current Board of Directors consisting of:

Michael Waterbury

Shirley Walrod

Sandra Devin

Judy Russell

Bill Lusher

Scott Smith

Linda R. Blakely

Karl Jungbluth

Curtis Condon

Janet Krengel

John Stephenson

Joe Devin

Larry Adams

Paula Vaughn

Each member was elected by the membership during the annual membership meeting conducted on Feb. 26.

The first action by the new Board was to reinstate the memberships that had been terminated by the previous Board.

President Michael Waterbury stated, “The Society and its museums will remain closed for the season, but we are working diligently with the hope to resume normal operations by late Spring.”

Financial contributions and membership renewals may be sent to P.O. Box 172, Boone, IA, 50036. All other inquires may be made at info@boonehistorymuseums.org or by calling (515) 432-1907.