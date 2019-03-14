Sherrie Pleis, right, owner of the Nevada Community Veterinary Clinic, and Sue McCaskey, director of the Story County Animal Shelter, were guest speakers at the Nevada Senior Potluck this past Monday. Photo Contributed
Sherrie Pleis, right, owner of the Nevada Community Veterinary Clinic, and Sue McCaskey, director of the Story County Animal Shelter, were guest speakers at the Nevada Senior Potluck this past Monday. Photo Contributed
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.