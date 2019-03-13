Weather and flooding concerns have started to cause road closures across Dallas County. Keep watching www.adelnews.com for updates.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said these are the latest road conditions as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13:J Ave North of Hwy 44 - Water over the road in numerous spots. Nothing closed.T Ave and Hwy 44 - Water over the road, but passable.T Ave and 190th St - Water over the road, but passable.250th St East of Alices Road - CLOSEDH Ave - CLOSED both directions south of the bridge (south of Old Highway 6)33000 Zook Spur Place - Numerous washouts. USE CAUTION as there is water over the road.Hwy 44 at Stine Seed - Water over the road, but passable.Midland Trail North of Hwy 44 - CLOSED to 230th St.U Ave north of F31 - CLOSED from 180th St to 141st St.Old Hwy 6 and Delta Cr - CLOSED for roughly one mile.Old Hwy 6 and Ivy Ct - Water over the road, but passable.328th Pl and Dexfield Rd - CLOSEDBeaumont Ave and Hwy 44 - Water over road, but passable.

As always, road conditions can and will change.

Earlier road closures:

H Avenue is closed from 320th Way to 335th due to weather. The road was closed around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Midland Trail N of Hwy 44 to 230th is closed. The road was closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

U Ave N of F31 is closed northwest of Granger from 180th N to 141 due to weather. The road was closed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Xavier Avenue is closed south of Granger due to water on the road. The closure is at 210th South on Xavier Avenue to 220th Street. The road was closed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11.