Some of Nevada’s Fire Department members were on hand as Alliant Energy awarded Nevada Firefighters Inc. (the nonprofit 501C3 arm of the fire department) their first Community HometownSafety Grant. The association will use this money, along with an additional $500, to purchase smoke alarms for the local community. Pictured are (from left) Ray Beaty, Jessica Lockhart, Ray Reynolds, Jeff Stensland, Noah Reyman, Jeff Gilchrist, Fred Malven, Adam Erdmann (Alliant), Stephanie Badger and Dean Tope. The community can go to our website to sign up to receive smoke detectors: www.nevadafirefightersinc.org. Photo Contributed