OTTUMWA — Prescribed Films, an independent film group from Ottumwa, is taking submissions of short and feature films for Halloweenapalooza 2019, their 10th annual horror film festival and celebration.

The event will be Oct. 11 and 12 at the historic and haunted Hotel Ottumwa.

Halloweenapalooza is Iowa’s only horror film showcase, created by horror filmmakers for horror fans.

Besides the film festival, the event also will feature vendors, celebrity appearances, costume contests, showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and more.

Filmmakers receive one ticket into the event for every film they submit. Trophies are given for winners in each film category.

Film submissions are being accepted until Sept. 6 at filmfreeway.com/festival/halloweenapalooza.

More information will be added as it becomes available at halloweenapalooza.com.