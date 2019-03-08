The Sidney Teammates chapter hosted its 3rd annual UNO tournament Sunday, March 3, at Sidney Elementary. Clockwise from lower right, Sophie White, Kathy Osborne, Claudia Stenzel and Tessa Jordan played a round of UNO. Osborne and Jordan won the entire tournament. For more information on becoming a mentor to a youth, please contact Sidney Teammates Coordinator Shawn Thompson at Sidney High School, or Hamburg Teammates Coordinator Mike Wells at Hamburg Schools.
Sidney Teammates host UNO tournament
