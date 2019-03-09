The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) will host National Agriculture Day on March 14.



This will mark the 46th anniversary of National Ag Day, which is celebrated in classrooms and communities across the country.

The theme for National Ag Day 2019 is “Agriculture: Food for Life.”



On March 13 and 14, the ACA will host major events in the nation’s capital including an event at the National Press Club as well as a Taste of Agriculture Celebration.



Additionally, the ACA will bring approximately 100 college students to Washington to deliver the message of Ag Day to Capitol Hill.

These events honor National Agriculture Day and mark a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us.



A number of agricultural associations, corporations, students and government organizations involved in agriculture are expected to participate.



National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. The ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

understand how food and fiber products are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.



In addition to the events in Washington, DC on March 13 and 14, the ACA will once again feature the Ag Day Essay Contest.

The winning essay will be presented on National Ag Day. Visit www.agday.org for more information.