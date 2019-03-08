Iowa workforce agency abruptly cuts communications staff

DES MOINES — The Iowa agency that has been marketing Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature economic program has abruptly taken steps to lay off its communications staff.

Iowa Workforce Development on Tuesday asked for the resignation of communications director Cory Kelly, a former military spokesman who had been with the agency two years.

Agency leaders told two other full-time information specialists who reported to Kelly in the communications bureau that their jobs would be eliminated in coming weeks.

IWD Director Beth Townsend told The Associated Press in an email that the agency is "reorganizing our communications area." She did not elaborate.

Kelly said Thursday that he was surprised by the change, but proud of the work he accomplished.

During his tenure, the agency helped promote the governor's Future Ready Iowa initiative, which aims to increase the number of residents who get postsecondary education.

Springfield wants to keep Lincoln house open amid shutdowns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Springfield officials have approved an ordinance that would allow the city spend up to $50,000 to keep Abraham Lincoln's home open during a federal government shutdown.

The City Council unanimously passed the ordinance Tuesday. It gives the city the option of using lodging taxes to keep the Abraham Lincoln Home National Historic Site open for about a month.

The ordinance doesn't automatically trigger the transfer of funds should a shutdown occur, but gives the mayor the ability to authorize the donation, said city attorney Jim Zerkle.

The funds would allow the National Park Service to staff nine employees Tuesday through Sunday for a month, said Tim Good, the site's superintendent. The funds would also allow the park to bring in additional staffers if there was an influx of tour groups or maintenance issues, he said.