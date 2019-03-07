Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Elementary students celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 1. Laramie Werner and Becki Neemann dressed as The Cat in the Hat and read “If I Ran the Zoo” for students in pre-K through third grades. After listening to the story, the S-D-A Parent Teacher Organization provided each student with a treat.

The boys and girls were invited to participate in a reading challenge throughout the week.

They took home bingo cards that listed a variety of places to read- like in the car, eating a snack, standing on your head, and other fun challenges. Students with a bingo on their card at the end of the week earned a prize while those with a blackout earned the privilege of watching a Dr. Seuss movie.

Theodore S. Geisel, otherwise known as Dr. Seuss, wrote 44 books and sold over 500 million copies making him one of the best-selling authors in history. Each year, millions of children, teens, and adults celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday.