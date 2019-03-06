As the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament tips-off on Thursday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be working to keep the madness of March off Nebraska roads.

Throughout the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament, troopers will perform extra enforcement to help keep Nebraska roadways safe for all drivers. The enforcement will run from March 6 through March 9, thanks in part to a grant for $10,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“Nebraska’s state basketball tournaments are filled with incredible moments for athletes and fans from across our state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The memories created this week should be those made on the court, rather than on the road.”

Travelers may encounter another round of winter weather while they make their way to Lincoln this week. The National Weather Service is projecting several inches of snow for the northern portions of Nebraska, with smaller amounts possible further south.

“We urge teams and fans to be prepared for winter driving conditions this week,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and check Nebraska 511 before you start the journey to and from Lincoln.”

Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit, always wear seat belts, allow extra time to reach your destination safely, and never drive impaired or distracted.