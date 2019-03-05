It's not everyday a coworker turns 60, and not every workplace has an employee like Bobby Sells.

That's why Doran & Ward Packaging employees slowly filed out of their offices and off the production floor Monday morning and into a large conference room, where they awaited Sells' entrance to wish him a surprise happy birthday.

Sells, a local celebrity known by many as "Dancing Bobby" for his dance moves at Burlington Bees baseball games, has worked at Doran & Ward as a custodian for 23 years through Hope Haven's employment services program. Prior to that, he was a custodian at a bowling alley. He's been working for about 30 years, 35 when accounting for his time firing up the crowd for the Bees, or, as he calls them, the "As."

Sells enjoys his work, and he doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

"I'm not going to quit, you guys," Sells reassured the crowd after he walked into the room to cheers and applause, putting a stop to speculation that he may soon retire. "I'm going to stay here for you guys. I love this job, and I'm not leaving."

Sells said though he started feeling 60 late Sunday, he still doesn't feel old. Even if he did, retirement just isn't for him.

"I can't (retire)," he said. "I couldn't sit at home. I would get bored."

Retirement also would mean he wouldn't get to see his co-workers and friends five days a week.

"They're nice to work with. It's nice to have friends. You've got to have friends," he explained.

Heather Halbrook, director of human resources for Doran & Ward, said the company celebrates Sells' birthday each year with a party in the front office, but with Sells turning 60 Monday, staff felt it was appropriate to do something a little bigger to allow more employees to attend.

"We wanted to make a bigger deal out of it this year," Halbrook said. "He interacts with everybody here on a daily basis. ... He's part of our team that we celebrate every year."

Plant manager Vance Henke said Sells often brightens people's day, something that hasn't gone unnoticed throughout his time there.

"Bobby's been a fixture in our organization for 23 years," Henke said. "He's been wonderful to have around. Everybody loves him and he cheers everybody up. No matter how tough the day is, Bobby's always got a smile on his face."

The surprise party came complete with a cake, decorations and presents, including a classic model train set Sells had been searching for for quite some time.

"I can't find one, I can't find one, and finally it's here," Sells said excitedly after he opened the gift.

Sells has big plans for his 60th year, including taking a bus to a Chicago Cubs game with his older brother, Charles, in July.