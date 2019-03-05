The Fiscal Year 2020 budget was the major topic of discussion at Monday’s Burlington City Council meeting.

The budget will increase for Burlington residents. While the tax rate remains the same, the roll back value from the state has increased.

The roll back value is the percentage of valuation the city is allowed to charge taxes on. In FY 2019, the rollback value was 55.62 percent, but for FY 2020 that value increased to 56.92 percent. This results in about 21 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in tax increases. This also will add about $600,000 in revenue.

In comparison to other cities with populations of more than 20,000 Burlington's tax rate is higher. However, when looking at the closest comparable city to Burlington’s taxable value per capita, Fort Dodge, the rate is about 20 percent lower.

The property tax will increase about 4.8 percent. The other major increases are Tax Increment Financing, at 6.6 percent increase, and sales tax, 3.8 percent increase. Major funding decreases include capital improvements, 62.7 percent decrease, and Other, 7.4 percent decrease.

On the expenditure side of the budget, many services remained about the same, with the largest increases coming from general government at 7 percent, and business type, at 3.5 percent. The largest decreases were capital projects at 52 percent, and commerce and economics, 0.6 percent decrease.

The sewer rate also will increase by 3 percent. This is due to increased operating costs and to pay for debt service on the sewer separation project. The rates for solid waste collection will remain the same.

The city will be at 62.67 percent of its debt limit.

Th budget was passed unanimously.

The other main topic of discussion was the Locust sewer separation project.

The city of Burlington has 3 major sewer basins, the most populated of which is the MASL Basin. The MASL Basin is separated into 4 minor basins, Main, Angular, South and Locust. The Locust is the smallest of those basins.

The sewer separation will separate the storm water from the waste water. As it currently operates, water runs into the same pipe and goes to be treated. With the separated system, the storm water would go back into the river instead of the treatment plant.

The process involves adding new piping throughout the entire Locust Basin. The entire basin will see at least one new pipe, though some areas will see two. The areas with two new pipes are where the pipes are failing or too small.

“The piping you have wouldn’t cope with a one to two year event,” said Matthew Wilderman of HR Green, the company handling the project.

Wilderman said the small pipes have difficulty handling even abnormally rough storms. More severe storms would cause even more back up than what already happens. The new pipes are larger and would accommodate much more flow than what is currently available. The new pipes would be 18 inches and only handle storm water, where as existing pipes are 8-12 inches and handle storm water and wastewater.

The council also approved a general obligation bond of $4.9 million. Of this money, $500,000 will be spent to demolish the old police station if a buyer is not found.