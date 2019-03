The public is invited to come to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 N. 6th St., on Sunday, March 10, for the Annual Soup Supper.

Homemade soups, salads and desserts will be served from 4 to 7 p,.m. in the Church Hall.

There will also be a Country Store on Saturday, March 9, following the 6:30 p.m. Mass and Sunday, March 10, following the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses at the entrance to the church and during the soup supper in the Church Hall.