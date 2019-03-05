Prichard Auditorium in Falls City is hosting "Remembering Our Fallen," a traveling photographic war memorial, through Sunday, March 10.

The exhibit, sponsored by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, commemorates the sacrifice of service members lost during the War on Terror. The group has organized state-specific memorials for Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Florida, California, Alabama, Indiana, Tennessee, and New York.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The auditorium is located at 312 W. 17 St., Falls City.

The exhibit will next be on display from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Husker Nation Pavilion, northeast of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.