Note: This is another in an occasional series on the topic of housing in Nebraska City.



The first new residents moved into the Nebraska City Senior Patio Homes on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The first residents are a family who are relocating from David City, according to Debra Holcomb of Excel Development Group, the company that developed and manages the property.

Units are still available in the 28-unit complex, said Holcomb, which is located near CHI St. Mary’s at Oak Street and Hickory Lane.

The first four-plex building is finished and ready for occupancy, while an adjacent, handicapped-accessible building is set to be completed next month.

The remaining five buildings are set to be completed at approximately two per month, said Holcomb, weather permitting.

Each two-bedroom, all-electric unit comes with a full-size washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Units include an attached garage with additional interior storage.

Each unit contains about 824 square feet of living space.

Included in the $485 monthly rent are exterior maintenance, as well as water, sewer and trash.

Holcomb said tenants are responsible for paying electricity, television and internet.

Income restrictions apply, and at least one resident must be age 55 or older.

Potential tenants can visit https://exceldg.com /properties/nebraska-city-senior-patio-homes/ to pre-apply, or they can call 1-800-378-9377 or 402-434-3344 for more details.



