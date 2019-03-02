As the last meal was placed inside a box, a loud cheer could be heard by those packaging meals at the Grimes United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Dallas County residents helped pack 60,088 meals with Meals from the Heartland during the Grimes Community Hunger Fight.

This was the seventh year for the Grimes Community Hunger Fight. Organizer Shellie Billings said they raised around $11,000, which helped them surpass their goal of packaging 50,000 meals.

Businesses stepped up to give donations, Billings said, along with individuals. Those donations allowed for 60,088 meals to be packaged.

Over 100 high school students packaged 21,600 meals on Friday, Feb. 22. Around 175 community members then packaged 38,488 meals on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Many of the volunteers came as groups to help package meals, including the Sugar Grove Blue Ribbon Winners 4-H Club and St. Peter Lutheran Church.

“Just being able to feed people who don’t have food,” Bambi Schlenker said of why St. Peter’s church members volunteered on Saturday.

Their table also featured a number of children helping to package the meals, as Schlenker said it’s important for them to learn to help others.

“Kindness is just the number one goal in our family,” she added. “Taking care of others in the world.”

St. Peter wasn’t the only church volunteering on Saturday. Members of the Grimes United Methodist Church were busy packaging meals at a table across the room.

“It’s a good team-building activity. You can’t do it by yourself,” Betsy Grove said.

That teamwork was evident as one volunteer held the bag while three others took turns pouring cups of rice, barley and vegetables into the bag. The bag was then handed to another volunteer, who weighed it and then vacuum sealed it. The bag was handed to another volunteer, who placed it on the table. When the last meal was on the table, two volunteers placed all the meals in a box and then sealed it.

Each box contained 216 meals and each group packed eight boxes on Saturday.

“We got another box,” one of the volunteers yelled out as he sealed up one of the final boxes.

A loud cheer went up from his tablemates, which was soon by followed by other cheers from around the room.