Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement celebrating Nebraska’s 152nd anniversary of statehood. March 1, 2019 marks the 152nd anniversary of President Andrew Johnson signing the presidential proclamation declaring Nebraska’s statehood.

“As Nebraska observes 152 years of statehood, we have a lot to celebrate,” said Governor Ricketts. “Over the past year, we have been rated the top state in the nation for fiscal condition. We won back-to-back national awards for the most economic development projects per capita in the country. Our unemployment has consistently ranked as one of the lowest, and we have had the third highest wage growth since 2014. And our state continues to grow faster than most of our neighbors with a population of about 1.93 million.

“In the coming years, let’s keep growing our state so we can continue to be the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family. Happy birthday, Nebraska!”