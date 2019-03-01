On Feb. 28, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which lowered the revenue forecast by $80 million for the current fiscal year FY2018-19, $20 million for fiscal year FY2019-20, and $10 million for FY2020-21.

“Today’s changes to the revenue forecast will inform our work as we balance the budget without raising taxes. Ultimately, the next two-year budget will be built on the April forecast after final individual income tax receipts have been reported.”