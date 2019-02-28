Youth who are eight to 18 by Dec. 31, 2018, are eligible to join 4-H as a traditional member with all 4-H privileges.

Youth ages five, six, and seven by Dec. 31, 2018, are eligible to join 4-H as a Clover Kid and participate in non-competitive, age appropriate activities.

In Otoe County, 4-H members “learn by doing,” said Sarah Purcell, Nebraska Extension Educator.

They learn leadership by working with others in groups. 4-H members learn citizenship by actively performing 4-H community service and attending the Citizenship Washington Focus 4-H conference in Washington, D.C.

4-H youth learn practical life skills, such as how to bake foods and take great pictures. Other life skills learned through 4-H include communicating, decision-making, and managing resources.

Young people like 4-H because they have fun with their friends at club meetings, social activities, tours, camps, plus at the Otoe County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair.

4-H members learn to do interesting things. Youth can select what they want to learn from over 150 projects and activities.

4-H projects have manuals to go with them. The manuals have educational experiences presented in a fun manner.

4-H is sponsored in Nebraska by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Extension. Nationally, 4-H is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If you want to join 4-H, call the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County Office at 402-269-2301. We will be able to help you find a 4-H club that fits you or you can be an independent 4-H member with your parent’s help.

You could also start a new club! Several interested young people with an adult or two to help may start a new 4-H club. The Extension staff will help you get started.

The enrollment deadline for 4-H members to participate in the 2019 Otoe County Fair is May 1, 2019.

All youth will enroll in 4-H through the web-based enrollment system at: ne.4honline. com.

If you have any questions about joining 4-H or forming a new club, contact the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County Office at 402-269-2301 or stop in.

The office is located just east of the Otoe County Fairgrounds at 620 1st Street in Syracuse.

4-H is open to everyone, regardless of race, religion, color, sex, economics, handicap or place of residence.