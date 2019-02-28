With the tough winter and abundance of snow in February, this makes for some long days and short sleep patterns for more than 32 Dallas County Secondary Road employees, including mechanics and support staff.

With the most recent storm that started with freezing rain on Friday night, followed by an abundance of snow and high winds on Saturday through Sunday, the Dallas County crew started their day at 5 a.m. The crew is responsible for the maintenance of the 181 miles of paved roads and 701 miles of gravel roads that cover Dallas County.

The crew, using 9 road graders and 12 trucks, made it possible for citizens to get to work, grocery stores, for farmers to be able to get to livestock and farms and for emergency vehicles to get through, by working until 5:30 p.m.

County officials said as of Monday morning the roads were 80 cleared and passable, which is good considering some of the drifts on rural gravel roads were as high as the road graders and it would take a lot of time to bust through them. The county employees will be spending the rest of the week pushing back the snow and making wider paths on the roads and repairing any breakdowns with equipment.

Dallas County Farm Bureau Board of Directors showed its appreciation for the county road crew putting in long hours this hard winter with goodie bags filled with snacks and water to all the secondary road crew employees. A special thank you to the Waukee Hy-Vee for donating the water and cookies.

Thank you for all you do Dallas County Secondary Roads.