U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement today announcing she will vote against the resolution to stop President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration:

“President Trump is utilizing authority explicitly granted to him by statute to declare a national emergency, unlike President Obama whose executive actions often sought to unilaterally rewrite clearly established law. I agree with the president that the crisis on our southern border is a national emergency, and I support his ongoing efforts to keep our country and our families safe. I will oppose the disapproval resolution when it comes before the Senate.”