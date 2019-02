Some of Nebraska City Utilities customers were without power early Wednesday morning after equipment failure in a substation disrupted the utility's power flow.

Customers in Nebraska City, Lorton, Talmage, Otoe, Dunbar, Brock and Julian were without power from about 1 a.m. to about 5 a.m.

The utility's west line that serves Syracuse, Palmyra and Bennet was not affected by the outage.