Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) provided the following statement regarding the House vote on the President’s National Emergency Declaration:

“This is a natural security issue, a humanitarian issue, and a drug enforcement issue,” Fortenberry said. “President Bush and President Obama both committed troops to the border and to border barriers. After listening to our military leaders, I am assured that the current situation is urgent,” Fortenberry added.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.