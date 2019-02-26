Otoe County has seen almost 5 feet of snow so far this winter, and more may be on its way.

Otoe County Highway Superintendent Jon Brinkman reported Tuesday that 59 inches of snow have been recorded so far in the county.

County crews were busy Sunday, Feb. 24, and Monday, Feb. 25, clearing roads after the weekend blizzard.

Crews worked 9 hours Sunday and 10 hours Monday, said Brinkman. Plow trucks handled the paved roads, and 11 of the county's 12 motor graders cleared the county's rock roads.

By end of day Monday, Brinkman said about 1.5 lanes on most of the county's roads were open.

He anticipated that all roads would be open by the end of Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The National Weather Service's weekend forecast calls for a chance of snow Friday and Saturday, accompanied by bitterly cold wind chills.