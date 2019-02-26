Council members were looking at ideas for parking during a snow emergency and in downtown.

Snow Removal, downtown parking and the old police station project were the topics of discussion during Monday night’s Burlington City Council work session.

The last hour of the work session was focused on parking downtown and snow removal in that area of town.

They discussed the best way to ensure streets are cleared in a timely manner.

“I’d like to see an odd even system,” said councilman Matt Rienker.

The proposed system would restrict parking to one side of the street during snow emergencies.

Rienker recently had gone on a ride-along with a city worker plowing roads. He noted the worker had difficulty maneuvering around cars on small streets with cars on both sides.

Nick MacGregor, assistant city manger to public works, pointed out the flaws in this system.

“What you have are streets that are one side only. What will those people do?”

MacGregor also pointed to Iowa City, who has an odd-even system. He said people in the city have difficulty realizing which side of the street to park on. Calling a snow emergency, and the odd-even system is triggered, leads to hundreds of cars needing to be towed. As a result the city doesn’t declare emergencies unless there is at least 8 inches of snow on the ground.

The odd-even program has been piloted in a small area of Burlington. It is unclear whether the residents have adjusted to parking only on one side of the street during snow emergencies.

A second major topic of discussion was downtown parking.

The current system limits on street parking to 4 hours in most areas of downtown with a 2-hour limit on Jefferson Street.

For long-term parking, lots are available. Parking lots have a mixture of free, paid and leased parking.

One suggestion offered was to make parking downtown, including lots, 3-hour limits. Those who work or live in downtown would have a tag or sticker for unlimited parking. The proposal also would eliminate leased parking spaces.

Councilman Jon Billups argued these restrictions were unfair to those living downtown.

“People who lease spaces want to know that they have a space.”

The council did not come to an agreement on creating a resolution, but they did agree to ask the parking committee about changing the parking limits to 3 hours for off street parking. They also removed the idea of eliminating leased parking spaces.

The council then heard about plans for the sale of the former police station. A deal had been made for purchase of the property, but it fell through after the developer was concerned about the extensive work to demolish or rehab the property.

The city has set aside funds to demolish the aging building. However, they have decided to try one more time to sell the property before they agree to spend $500,000 for demolition.

The city wants to sell the property for $100,000. If the property is rehabbed or demolished within a set period of time, the developer would receive $150,000. While it mat seem unconventional to give a developer more than the money they would spend to buy the property, city manager Jim Ferneau said the goal is to not have the city pay to demolish the property.

If the city is able to sell the property, the money used to demolish the property will be redirected to TIF projects or used to pay back the loan amount.

The Council also briefly reviewed but the Fiscal Year 2020 budget and the Locus sewer separation project. Both of which have public hearings next week.