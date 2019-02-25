U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, announced she will chair a hearing titled, “Connecting America: Examining Intermodal Connections Across Our Surface Transportation Network.” The hearing will take place tomorrow, February 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The hearing will focus on the current multimodal transportation market and infrastructure. The subcommittee will hear from stakeholders about how Congress can bolster multimodal freight movement on our surface transportation network.