High river flood probability for eastern Iowa

DES MOINES — The National Weather Service says several Iowa rivers have an increased risk of flooding this spring.

The service said Thursday in the first of two planned Spring Flood and Water Resource Outlooks that the concerns include snowpack melting rates and high soil moisture.

The report says the probability for flooding "is very high for at least minor flooding along the Mississippi River and most tributary rivers across eastern Iowa." It also says several waterways on the state's western and eastern borders have a better than 50 percent chance at flooding and some have a better than 50 percent chance of major flooding.

The service says a fast melt combined with heavy spring rains "could cause high-impact flooding, while a slow melt with little additional precipitation would cause flooding to be much less severe."

Missouri River flooding is expected along the state's southwest border.

Illinois Senate plans statewide hearings on capital bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate plans hearings throughout the state as members look for input on shaping a new capital bill.

The first hearings was Thursday in Springfield where state transportation officials and community college representatives were among the speakers. They discussed backlogs in their agencies' building needs. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a capital bill during his budget speech Wednesday. The governor didn't offer details on how to fund the legislation.

Senate Appropriations Committee chair state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill said the goal of the hearings is to "not just build a case for what we need, but also build the case for making sure it is paid for."

Future hearings are planned through April in Decatur, Edwardsville, Elgin and Peoria.

School where roof collapsed closing for rest of school year

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo students won't have classes Friday or Monday because their damaged school will be closing until August's start of the next school year.

Classes at Lowell Elementary had been canceled Thursday because of the partial collapse of the roof Wednesday. The room was empty because the district had declared a snow day. Officials say heavy snow on the roof was a factor in the collapse.

Engineers and contractors who examined the building have since determined that repairs will take months to complete. District spokeswoman Tara Thomas said that other parts of the building need to be assessed and possibly repaired.

Nearly 400 students and staffers will be relocated to the former Central Rivers Area Education Agency conference center in Cedar Falls, where Lowell's classes through the end of the school year will begin Tuesday.

School where roof collapsed closing for rest of school year

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Some Waterloo students won't have classes Friday or Monday because their damaged school will be closing until August's start of the next school year.

Classes at Lowell Elementary had been canceled Thursday because of the partial collapse of the roof Wednesday. The room was empty because the district had declared a snow day. Officials say heavy snow on the roof was a factor in the collapse.

Engineers and contractors who examined the building have since determined that repairs will take months to complete. District spokeswoman Tara Thomas told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that other parts of the building need to be assessed and possibly repaired.

Nearly 400 students and staffers will be relocated to the former Central Rivers Area Education Agency conference center in Cedar Falls, where Lowell's classes through the end of the school year will begin Tuesday.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com



