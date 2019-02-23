As the Legislature works through bills in committee meetings, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the first two bills of new her administration and passed on appealing a court decision on the fetal heartbeat law.

Here are the highlights of Week 6 at the Capitol:

Reynolds passes on appeal

The governor announced Monday she would not appeal the January Iowa Supreme Court ruling that the fetal heartbeat law she signed last year was unconstitutional.

She called the move to pass up the appeal "an extremely difficult decision" but "the right one for the pro-life movement and the state of Iowa."

Upon signing the bill in May 2018, Reynolds said she "knew that it would be an uphill fight in the courts that might take us all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court."

"Rather than be distracted by a losing legal battle," she said in a statement, "now is the time to renew our focus on changing hearts and minds and to seek other ways to advance the cause of protecting the unborn in Iowa and around the nation. I'm proud to lead the most pro-life state in the country and remain firm in my belief that all human life is precious."

The bill would have barred most women from obtaining an abortion in Iowa once a doctor detected a fetal heartbeat, or about six weeks into a pregnancy.

In response to the court's decision, Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to amend the constitution so abortion access is not a protected right.

"I feel strongly that life needs to be protected, and I'm not apologetic about that," said state Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington, one of 29 co-sponsors of Senate Joint Resolution 9.

First bills signed

Reynolds signed the first two bills of her new administration Tuesday, allocating $89.3 million in state supplemental aid for K-12 public schools and $19 million to lessen the financial burden on more than 100 school districts with high transportation costs.

"This new education funding helps us get our young people ready for the challenges of a 21st century economy," said Reynolds, in a statement. "I commend lawmakers for their quick action on school funding this session, which will help school districts prepare for the next school year. Education is and will remain a top priority for my administration.

During debate in the House and Senate last week on House File 306, Democrats largely voted against the 2 percent funding increase proposed by the majority party, instead putting forth amendments to raise state spending on schools by 3 percent, or about $132 million in new money.

"They've underfunded our schools again," said state Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, of his GOP colleagues.