The Boone County Sheriff’s Office consists of the Sheriff, 12 full time Deputy Sheriff’s, 6 part time Deputy Sheriff’s.

The Jail Division consists of 8 full time jailers, four part time jailers, four part time cooks, and a part time nurse.

The Communications center consists of 9 full time dispatchers and two part time dispatchers.

The Civil Division consists of two full time and one part time.

All 49 staff members are managed by the Sheriff and his appointees.

In 2018 the Communications center dispatched 24,435 calls for service. The Communications center dispatches for all of the Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police, Ogden Police, Madrid Police, Boone County Search and Rescue, Boone County Emergency Management, Boone County Conservation, Boone Fire and Rescue, Boone County Ambulance, Ogden First Responders, Ogden Fire Department, Madrid First Responders, Madrid Fire, Boxholm Fire Department, and Pilot Mound Fire Department.

Of those 24,435 calls. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies handled 9,759 of those calls that are itemized below. Equaling 26.73 calls for service a day.

Sheriff and Deputies had also served 1716 civil papers. 3450 attempts were made in serving the 1716 civil papers. On average 9.45 civil service attempts were made each day and 4.7 civil papers were served each day.

The Boone County Jail had an average daily population of 38 inmates. Jail staff had booked in 1188 inmates. 21% of the jail population was female. 79% were male.

The Boone County jail houses inmates for all of Boone County arrests and also houses inmates for other agencies as well.

Total jail population spent a total of 15,221 days in jail in 2018.

CALL FOR SERVICE BREAKDOWN:

Abandoned/Towed Vehicle 58

Accident – Bicycle Only 19

Accidents - Car/Animal 183

Accident – Fatality 4

Accident – Industrial 1

Accidents - PD 141

Accidents - PI 45

Accidents -Hit & Run 10

Animal Bites 15

Animal Complaints 300

Arson 1

Assault / Abuse 37

Assist – Ambulance / Transfer 266

Assist Citizen 113

Assist Motorist / Unlock 105

Assist Other Agency 451

ATV - Traffic Offense 4

Blocked RR Crossing / Train Complaint 76

Bomb Threats 2

Breaking and Entering 10

Burning Complaint 9

Child Neglect/Abuse 6

Citizen Contact 40

Civil 181

Civil – Writ Executed 36

Complaint Against Agency 3

Conservation 3

Controlled Burns 169

Counterfeit/Forgery/Fraud 39

Court Security 3

Criminal Mischief/Vandalism 37

Curfew 1

Deaths 8

Deer Salvage Tag 9

Deliver Message 19

Disabled vehicle 335

Disorderly Conduct 3

Domestic/Family Situation 84

DPQ 18

DRE 8

Driving Under Sus/Rev/Bar 41

Drug Information 11

Drug Investigation 6

Drug/Narcotic Violations 28

Fire 100

Fire Alarm 3

Fireworks 14

Gas drive off 3

Gas Leak/CO 10

Harrassment/Threats 91

HazMat 6

Incomplete 911 468

Jail Incident 119

Juvenile 35

Liquor Law Violation 7

Littering 11

Littering/Appliance Dumping 12

Lost/Found Items 37

Medical 470

Mental No Transport 21

Mental Transport 27

Miscellaneous 240

MIssing/Found Person 23

Neighborhood Dispute 10

Nuisance Abatement 1

Office Information 394

OWI 68

Parking /Violation 11

Power/Electrical 7

Protective Order/Violation 60

Public Intox 3

Reckless/Erratic Driving 325

Repossession 5

Request for Patrol/House Watch 69

Runaway/Found Runaway 2

Salvage Title 35

Scam / Phone Scam 81

Search & Rescue 2

Security/Alarms 140

Sex Offenses 19

SOR Information 2

SOR Violation 9

Stolen Property/Recovered Property 16

Suicides/Attempt 36

Suspicious Activity 272

Suspicious Activity/Prowler 17

Theft 55

Theft - Bicycle 1

Theft - Motor Vehicle 11

Tip Line 4

Traffic Control 20

Traffic Hazard 212

Traffic Offense 2,054

Transports - all other 211

Trespassing 63

Vehicle in Ditch 127

Warrant Information 58

Warrant/Cancelled/Modified 11

Warrants/Arrest 328

Warrants/Search 24

Weapon Law Violation 15

Weather Related 45

Welfare Check / Incomplete 911 121