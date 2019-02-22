Four Syracuse students placed in the top three in Nebraska by taking the National Certification tests in Microsoft Office Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Students take the National Certification test in Mrs. Watermeier’s IT 1 and IT 2 classes.

Word: Sophie Sayer 2nd, Meredith Clark 3rd

Excel: Baillee Shipps 2nd

PowerPoint: Kendall Meyer 2nd

Each semester while taking the certification tests, students are competing with others across the state.

Individuals with the highest scores in the least amount of time in each program are invited to the U.S. Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) championship which is located in Orlando, Fla., this summer. Baillee Shipps has been invited to attend the championship in Excel.

To date over 250 Syracuse students have received at least one or more national certifications.