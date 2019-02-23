Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the fifth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing. The Drawing will be open to submissions from Nebraska residents through June 30, 2019.

To enter the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing, participants are encouraged to submit a farm-themed photo taken of or by a child 13 years old or younger as of June 30, 2019, along with a short caption. Six randomly selected winners will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account.

“The NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing is an excellent opportunity both to promote college savings and to celebrate our agricultural roots as Nebraskans,” said Treasurer Murante. “In our work to continually strengthen and grow the NEST 529 College Savings Plan, it is uniquely rewarding to see our Account Owners’ smiling faces and commitment to saving. I encourage all who are eligible to participate, and look forward to the many heartwarming photos to come.”

Submissions to the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing will be sorted into six Drawing Groups, determined by age and Nebraska Congressional District. One winner will then be selected at random from each group. Submissions can be made via mail or online at NEST529.com/scholarships.

“We’re delighted to be kicking off the fifth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing – one of the most beloved NEST 529 scholarship opportunities, and yet another example of our long-term commitment to our Account Owners,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “NEST 529 is proud to support our Nebraska community, while creating a fun and interactive opportunity to learn about college savings. As long as families have a dream of higher education, NEST 529 will be there to make it a financial reality.”

For scholarship contest rules, visit NEST529.com/scholarships. Contest rules also are available at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships.

About NEST 529

NEST 529 is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct College Savings Plan, NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, TD Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and State Farm 529 Savings Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council. Families nationwide are saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which have more than 261,000 accounts, including over 84,000 in Nebraska. Visit NEST529.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.