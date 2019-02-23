Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump’s administration had announced a new federal rule barring organizations that provide abortion services from receiving federal Title X family planning funds.

“Last year, Nebraska barred organizations that provide abortion services from receiving Title X funding,” said Governor Ricketts. “I applaud President Trump and his administration for taking similar steps today with this new rule at the federal level. In Nebraska, I will continue to work with State Senators to ensure that our budget and Title X funding continues to reflect our pro-life values.”