MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth College will celebrate Black History Month with the Gospel Explosion event "Faith Over Fear."

The free concert is open to the public and is 7 p.m. Saturday in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium in Monmouth, Illinois.

Four groups will sing at the concert, including the College's Colorful Voices of Praise, which will perform six songs, including "He Reigns Forever" and "Awesome God."

Two other Monmouth student groups also will sing — the Highlander Harmonizers and Ignite Worshipers. The Western Illinois University Gospel Choir also will perform.