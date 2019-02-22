Thursday, February 21

Childbirth Education

Childbirth Education will be from 6 to 9 p.m. today in the Boone County Hospital fourth floor boardroom. Covered topics are childbirth preparation, infant care and breastfeeding. Snacks provided. Call the Family Birth Center at (515) 433-8400 to register.

Thursday, February 21

Diabetese Support Group

The Diabetes Support Group will be at 4 p.m. in the Boone County Hospital fourth floor conference room. The program topic will be “Diabetes Technology” and will be presented by Kathy Moen, RDN, LDN, CDE, at the Boone County Hospital Diabetes Center. For questions, call (515) 433-8624.

Thursday, February 21

Family STEM Night and Book Fair

Don’t miss the second-annual Family STEM Night and Book Fair today at Page Elementary School. There will be STEM-based activity stations for all elementary ages, and all pre-k through fourth-grade families are invited to join the fun. Our teaching staff, as well as guests from Ericson Public Library and Iowa Public Television, will guide parents and their children in various science, technology, engineering and math activities. Come and enjoy the stations from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A meal will be provided by Boone Elementary PTO from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gym.

Saturday, February 23

Presidential candidate Julian Castro

On Saturday, Feb. 23, the Boone County Democrats will host former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Democratic presidential candidate, at a round table discussion of his vision for America. This event will be at The Livery Deli, 806 Seventh St., on the lower level, from 3 to 4 p.m. This is a free event and the public is invited to attend.

Monday, February 25

‘Kites Around the World’

“Up, Up and Away: Kites Around the World” will be at Ericson Public Library in the Children’s Department at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, for third through fifth graders. Kites and kite-flying are popular activities in Indian culture and various materials can be used to make them. The history of kites will be traced as well. Children will make their own kites, and the program will be taught by an instructor from CultureAll. This ArtMaker program is generously funded by US Bank Foundation and allows this program to be offered free to the participants. Only 20 spots are available and registration is required. Call the library at (515) 432-3727, extension No. 3, or register at the desk in the Children’s Department.

Monday, February 25

Adult Romance Book Club

Ericson Public Library invites all area romantics to attend Adult Contemporary Romance Book Club on from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, in the first-floor fireplace room.

Monday, February 25

EMERGE Iowa

On Monday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m., the Boone County Democratic Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting in the lower level of the Boone County History Center, 602 Story St. Please use the southeast door. Mary Jane Cobb, EMERGE Iowa board member and program committee chair, will be present to talk about their organization, which is dedicated to the support and training of women interested in running for office. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday, February 26

‘How Well Do You Know Your Partner?’

“How Well Do You Know Your Partner?” will be held at Ericson Public Library in the second floor meeting room on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. This interactive game will determine the compatibility of partners, spouses, friends or significant others. Refreshments will be available for sale to benefit the Friends of Ericson Public Library, and prizes will be awarded. Registration is required and only spots for eight couples remain. Call the library at (515) 432-3727, extension No. 2, or register at the main desk.

Wednesday, February 27

Anime/Manga Group

Tweens and teens are invited to join the Anime/Manga Group at Ericson Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. Bring a friend, watch a new anime series, eat ramen and play with a new gadget upstairs in the second-floor meeting room.

Thursday, February 28

Childbirth Education

Childbirth Education will be held Feb. 28, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Boone County Hospital fourth floor boardroom. Covered topics are childbirth preparation, infant care and breastfeeding. Snacks provided. Call the Family Birth Center at (515) 433-8400 to register.

Thursday, February 28

Hospital board meetings

The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees will hold its regular Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m. in the Hospital Boardroom on Feb. 28. The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the Hospital Boardroom on Feb. 28.