It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

02-04-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages reported at $1,700.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Estimate loss of $3,500.

02-06-19

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 700 block of Greene St. Estimate loss of $20.

02-07-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1700 block of Sadie Lane. No loss reported.

Arrest: A 36 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested on a Florida warrant, original charge Fraud.

02-08-19

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 1900 block of Strauss Av. Estimated loss of $1,700. .

02-09-19

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Estimated loss of $100.