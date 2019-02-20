The Leadership Cadre at the Nebraska City High School will host a Town Hall Meeting with state senators Julie Slama and Robert Clements at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.
The town hall will take place at the high school, 141 Steinhart Park Rd., and is scheduled to last about an hour.
The senators will tour the Pioneer Academy prior to the town hall.
State senators to visit for NCHS town hall
