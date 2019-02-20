Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman hosted FFA members for a proclamation signing ceremony declaring “FFA Week” in Nebraska. FFA, also known as “Future Farmers of America,” started in 1928. Its mission is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.”

FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 16-23, 2019.

“FFA is helping raise up the next generation of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and ag innovators,” said Governor Ricketts. “Through FFA, students across Nebraska receive great agricultural education and training from this historic organization. FFA is developing the fresh thinkers and strong leaders our growing agriculture industry needs to innovate and move it forward in the 21st-century.”

The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth chartered by the National FFA Organization. Nebraska currently has over 9,000 FFA members in 189 chapters. Throughout the years, state departments have teamed up with Nebraska FFA chapters to promote agricultural education, career readiness, and professional development.

“FFA Week provides us an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our FFA members,” said NDA Director Wellman. “FFA allows students an opportunity to grow as leaders while building their agricultural education, and, in turn, impacting their communities for the better.”

The Nebraska FFA program is supported by the Nebraska FFA Foundation.