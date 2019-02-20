Players Workshop, Burlington’s community theater, will host the second in a series of Youth Actor Production workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. March 9 at the theater, 1431 Grove St.

The workshop, “Stage Makeup and Character Development,” to be conducted by PW’s Youth Theater Committee, will be geared toward middle school through high school-age youth.

Cost is $5 per participant, and preregistration is required, as the workshop will be limited to 15 participants.

Registrations forms have been posted on the Players Workshop Facebook page and on the PW website, www.playersworkshoptheater.com.

Those wishing to register may print out the form, follow the instructions printed on it, and mail a copy to Players Workshop.

For more information, call Carol Hinkle at (319) 850-1394.