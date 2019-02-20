The inaugural Nebraska Upland Slam gave more than 200 hunters a reason to take advantage of Nebraska’s top-notch mixed-bag hunting opportunities.

The Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska chapter of Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, challenged hunters to harvest all four of Nebraska’s primary upland gamebird species, including ring-necked pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chickens and northern bobwhites.

In all, 140 hunters – ranging in age from 13 to 75 years – completed the Slam, including 121 from Nebraska. The remaining Slams were completed by hunters from nine states.

In the Slam’s first season, 267 hunters harvested at least one species, with a total of 801 submissions recorded. Just over half of the submissions were harvested on public land, and many of those who participated in the Slam harvested at least one species they had never harvested before.

“Nebraska is truly the mixed-bag capital of the region, and the Upland Slam gives hunters another reason to experience the incredible upland bird opportunities that our state has to offer,” said Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas.

The Slam helped families create hunting memories and solidified their hunting traditions. One family had three generations of hunters finish the Slam, and several parent-child combinations also succeeded in the challenge.

“These are great examples of a legacy of passion for upland bird hunting being passed down to multiple generations,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland habitat and access program manager.

Hunters who completed the Slam received an official certificate and pin and were entered into a drawing to win prizes. Grand prize winner Ken Loth of Omaha drew a Browning 12-gauge semiautomatic shotgun, Roy Niemoth of Grand Island won a Pheasants Forever print, and Tyler Douglass of Grand Island won 65-gallon Yeti cooler.

The challenge began Sept. 1 with the opener for sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chicken. Pheasant and quail became available when their seasons opened Oct. 27. Seasons for all of the Slam species closed Jan. 31.

Upland hunters looking for a new challenge are urged to participate in the Nebraska Upland Slam, which continues when the 2019 seasons open this fall.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.