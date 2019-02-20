Prepare for the upcoming hunting season by attending one of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Learn to Hunt Spring Turkey workshops.

The events are designed for individuals with limited experience and are ideal for those wanting to expand into turkey hunting. Topics will include strategies, equipment, biology and much more to increase a hunter’s confidence and success.

The workshop schedule is:

March 2 – Holdrege, YMCA of the Prairie, 1415 Broadway St., 1-3 p.m.

March 26 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 6-8:30 p.m.

March 28 – Louisville, Platte River State Park, 14421 346th St., 6-8:30 p.m.

March 28 – Hastings, Lincoln Park Fire Station, 1145 S. Hastings Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In addition, a turkey calling clinic will be held April 9 at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own calls as instructors will help them get the most turkey out of their calls and discuss the strategies in using them.

Space is limited. Register at OutdoorNebraska.com/Workshops. A registration fee may apply.