The first of a four-day trial for a Burlington man accused of second-degree sexual abuse concluded Tuesday with the selection of a jury.

The trial for Eric Robert Ertz, 38, 707 S. Central Ave., is expected to take four days, though the trial will not resume until 9 a.m. Thursday to due anticipated winter weather and poor road conditions.

Assistant county attorney Todd Chelf and Burlington attorney Richard Bartolomei, who is representing Ertz, spent Tuesday questioning a pool of 27 jurors to determine which will serve on the jury before narrowing it down to 12 jurors and two alternates.

The felony charge stems from a lengthy investigation by the Burlington Police Department that began in May 2017 after police were dispatched to Edward Stone Middle School in reference to a sexual assault that had been reported by a student to a school counselor.

According to court documents, the child reported Ertz had begun fondling her genitalia when she was 9 years old, which was during the 2012-13 school year.

During a forensic interview, the child stated Ertz would forcibly hold her down on the bed while touching her vagina and breasts in a sexual manner.

She said the abuse occurred multiple times throughout her third and fourth grade years, and the most recent incident occurred in April 2017. She said during one of the incidents, Ertz attempted to make her fondle his penis after displaying it to her, but she pulled away.

"(The child) was visually uncomfortable when discussing the abuse, and is obviously disturbed as a result," the criminal complaint states.

Ertz faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He also is charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.